'Crisis of Epic Proportions' : FFAW rejects latest deal amidst crab fishery stalemate

Crab boats have been tied up in the province since April 6. (Winston Pitcher)

The Fish Food & Allied Workers Union has rejected the most recent deal with the Association of Seafood Producers.

Crab harvesters have stayed off the water since the original offer of $2.20 per pound was set by the provincial price setting panel on April 6.

Since that time, the FFAW and the ASP have been stuck in a stalemate, with harvesters refusing to go out for the low price.

On Saturday evening, a news release from the union stated that the tie-on would continue, after members voted to oppose the current proposal. This was just one day after Greg Pretty told CBC news that a tentative deal had been reached, and was only waiting on ratification from the union to move forward.

"Leadership throughout the province have been clear today: the crab is staying [in] the water until harvesters get a higher share of the price," FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty said. "FFAW-Unifor will formally reject ASP's proposal, and the Bargaining Committee is preparing to meet for further discussions."

What's at stake in the stalled N.L. snow crab fishery? Duration 2:18 Todd O'Brien, host of CBC's The Broadcast, breaks down the industry numbers.

Outstanding issues keeping the FFAW from accepting the deal include opposition to an overage fund, clarification on trip limits, and a disagreement with processing companies bringing in outside crab while N.L. harvesters are bound to these limits.

The news release states that rumours of outside companies offering N.L. harvesters $2.90 per pound are leading them to explore outside sale options.

"The most important thing here is to remain united in our objective of standing up for a fair share," said Pretty. "We cannot allow ourselves to fight against each other, we cannot resort to threats of violence or intimidation, and we cannot let it erode the leadership structure of our organization."

Pretty warned that the Newfoundland and Labrador snow crab fishery is in a "crisis of epic proportions".

"The future of our communities and of rural Newfoundland and Labrador will depend on how this situation resolves," he said.

In its release, the FFAW is calling on the federal government for benefit extensions for crew members, plant workers, and other fishery workers affected by the stalemate. This would primarily mean employment insurance extensions.

"The bottom line is this crisis isn't ending here today. We need immediate action from our provincial government on a snow crab marketing board, and to mandate a pricing formula." said Pretty.