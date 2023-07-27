Fisheries' union president blasts N.L.'s oil regulator over encroachment on crab harvesters' turf

The Hercules semi-submersible drill rig is currently 350 kilometres east of St. John's, undertaking offshore drilling exploration for ExxonMobil. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

At this moment, ExxonMobil's Hercules rig is drilling about 350 kilometres east of St. John's, in the Jeanne D'Arc Basin, as part of its oil exploration program — but it has pushed crab harvesters out of an area where their catch is abundant, and the union is calling foul.

It could be a sign of future friction, warns Fish, Food & Allied Workers-Unifor president Greg Pretty, who is blasting the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board over what he calls a lack of communication and a disregard for the fishing industry.

By law, there is a 500-metre safety zone around offshore drilling activity.

"We were actually shocked to find out that that rig, the Hercules — the drill rig — was actually on one of the most productive crab grounds in that area," Pretty said Thursday.

The union wasn't given the drilling co-ordinates soon enough, said Pretty, which he called a fatal issue for planning, and he's calling for more transparency on how the board makes its decisions.

"They dropped the ball on this one. They should have given us the coordinates," he said. "They should let us know when this thing was going to happen so we could avoid the controversy. That's the issue."

C-NLOPB CEO Scott Tessier denied the board lacks sensitivity toward the fishery or that it failed to take its concern into consideration.

"The assertion that somehow we, as the board, are advocating for the oil industry is simply untrue. We regulate in the public interest," said Tessier.

He said the board's decisions are evidence-based and include risk assessment and mitigation measures.

Fish, Food & Allied Workers-Unifor represents roughly 14,000 members. (FFAW-Unifor)

Tessier said he was disappointed to see the FFAW issue a press release that criticized the board. For the past 10 months, he said, there's been plenty of communication between the two organizations in preparation for the drilling project, although he did acknowledge harvesters could have been given the co-ordinates sooner.

Poor timing for harvesters

Pretty also questioned the timing of the drilling project because crab harvesters are still out on the water. He said the project, which he's been told will last around 70 days, could have been done after crab season.

He added he's spoken with Tessier and they will have future meetings to ensure harvesters don't get pushed off the grounds again.

Scott Tessier, CEO of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, says there has been plenty of communication between the board and the union. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Problems down the road

At the moment, the drilling project is exploratory, but Pretty said he's concerned about what happens if Exxon finds oil.

"Are they saying we're going to be excluded from the crab grounds for the next 20-plus years?" he said. "Those are the questions that have to be answered and those are the questions that have to be discussed at that table."

There are also environmental risks for exploration. ExxonMobil's environment assessment report for exploring the Jeanne D'Arc Basin also acknowledges the risk that drilling poses to marine life.

It cited effects that drilling, seismic profiling surveys, and lights can have on fish, fish habitats, marine mammals and birds.

Pretty said the union isn't trying to shut down the province's oil industry.

"But we have historical rights and we have a right to have our voices heard and have those regulators do things properly in line with traditional fishing."

Tessier the success rate for offshore exploratory drilling programs have been "hit and miss" lately so he wouldn't want to bet on its success.

"We've got to appreciate that these two industries have coexisted for decades," he said. "The co-operation here has been a model for the world, and they have to continue to coexist. These are critically important industries for the province and for the rest of Canada."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador