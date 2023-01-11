More than 100 ambulance workers begin strike action with work-to-rule campaign

A union that represents employees at seven ambulance services in rural Newfoundland says enough is enough. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, they've begun what they describe as the first step in their strike plan.

More than 100 employees have begun a work-to-rule campaign, in which they perform only their core functions while at work.

Hubert Dawe, their union leader through Teamsters Local 855, says the hope is that it will spur the employer — Bob Fewer, the owner of all seven companies — to get back to the bargaining table.

"This employer has unloaded a lot of what we would probably consider management responsibilities onto the workers," Dawe said Wednesday.

"And our workers were fine, I mean it helped with the day, the time in between calls and whatever else. But the employer became dependent on members doing that and we figure that's a good spot for us to start, because we think the employer has lost focus and doesn't really have any idea what his employees are doing to make his business successful."

CBC News has requested an interview with Fewer.

Among the key issues for the first responders are wages and the lack of a pension plan. Dawe said the members could make better wages and have a greater quality of life working in a fast-food restaurant.

The general public won't be affected by the first phase of the strike plan, Dawe said, but added members "will escalate their efforts if the employer does not engage in meaningful negotiations."

The strike team will meet at the end of the week, he said, and if they don't feel the work-to-rule campaign is working they'll develop a second phase.

The striking group includes paramedics, emergency medical responders and dispatchers employed by private ambulance services from Fogo Island on Newfoundland's northeast coast to Trepassey on the southern shore.

