Ambulance strike ends as Bill 24 gets royal assent

A bill to push paramedics and emergency medical responders back to work has received royal assent in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A spokesperson for the province's House of Assembly confirmed early Tuesday morning that the bill was signed into law. It was passed by elected officials around 9 p.m. on Monday, but couldn't come into force without the approval of the lieutenant-governor, which happened early Tuesday.

Teamsters Local 855 business agent Hubert Dawe said his members will now return to work. The union will send a letter to the employer, Bob Fewer, to start the process of drafting an essential services agreement — which will establish what functions are considered essential and how many people are needed to maintain that standard.

Once that's done, Dawe said some members will return to the picket line while others will continue working to meet the terms set out in the essential services agreement.

If they can't come to an agreement on essential services, the matter will be referred to the province's Labour Relations Board.

More to come.