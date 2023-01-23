NDP blast bill to make private ambulance operators essential and force them back to work

Private ambulance workers took their picket line to Confederation Building on Monday, as the Newfoundland and Labrador government debated a bill that would make them essential workers and force them back to work. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Members of the NDP in Newfoundland and Labrador are allowing legislation to end a private ambulance strike to proceed to debate, after twice blocking it on Monday morning.

Interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn said the bill — which makes private ambulance operators an essential service — comes much too late.

"This week's health-care crisis is of Premier Furey's own making," Dinn said. "Government could have brought legislation in to the House of Assembly in the spring session or the fall when it could be properly debated and made into more than a ploy to break the spirits of workers taking job action."

Government House leader John Hogan accused the NDP of "playing politics" with people's lives.

The bill was introduced at an emergency sitting of the House of Assembly on Monday morning, on the fourth day of a private ambulance strike affecting more than 100 paramedics and emergency medical responders across a wide area of Newfoundland.

"It's an emergency situation," Hogan said before Dinn blocked the bill a second time. "We can move to debate right now, as soon as I sit down, if everyone is willing to do that and to debate the merits of the bill, as opposed to playing politics with the timing of it and whatnot. People's lives are at stake. It's beyond an emergency."

Hogan then asked the Speaker to adjourn the House until later in the morning while they tried to hash things out behind closed doors. When they came back at 11:15 a.m., they'd reached an agreement to hold question period before allowing the bill to go to debate.

Union wants essential legislation

The workers walked away from their ambulances at noon Friday, after talks broke down with their employer, Fewers Ambulance Service Limited.

The new piece of legislation would require members of Teamsters Local 855 to get back to work right away, until an "essential services agreement" can be worked out between the union and the employer. Those agreements typically outline what aspects of a service are essential and how many people are needed to meet that standard.

Once that is established, the workers can return to the picket line while maintaining the terms set out in the essential services agreement. Future labour disputes could be referred to the province's Labour Relations Board, which can refer a dispute to binding arbitration.

Premier Andrew Furey said only ambulance services provided through health authorities have such coverage under existing legislation.

"Paramedics employed by private ambulance service operators fall under the Labour Relations Act and have thus far not been deemed essential," his office wrote in a release on Saturday.

Workers with a private ambulance service in Gambo started a picket line on Friday, as more than 100 workers with seven private ambulance services walked off the job. (Submitted by Nathanael White)

Despite the NDP's rejections, the intent of the legislation is welcomed by the union.

Hubert Dawe, the man leading the negotiations for the Teamsters members, wants to see legislation that will establish his members as essential workers and set clear timelines for when a matter is sent to arbitration. He'd also like to see it include penalties in the event either side hinders the process.

"I would love to see this document and this bill to lay out a procedure where we provide an essential service and have a clear process where we can get this issue resolved," he said Monday.

No reported incidents on Day 4 of strike

Some of the sticking issues for the workers include poor working conditions, lower wages than public ambulance operators, and lack of pension plan.

They cover a huge area of Newfoundland, from Fogo Island in the northeast to Trepassey on the southern Avalon, and Stephenville on the west coast.

Eastern Health took the lead on a mitigation plan, with interim CEO Ken Baird saying they were "reasonably confident" they could still meet standard response times.

Dawe said morale is high among the striking workers and he's not aware of any incidents over the weekend .

"The members finally have a sense that people are aware of what they do and are validating them," he said.

Volunteer firefighters feeling weight of strike

While health authorities have said they're reasonably confident they'll be able to cover the striking workers with other ambulance services, volunteer firefighters have been preparing for a bigger role.

Small-town fire departments are often called upon to help with medical calls, said Come By Chance fire Chief Duane Antle, but the role is usually to assist paramedics.

They're now anticipating situations where they'll be alone on scene for about an hour before an ambulance can come from another town.

Teamsters Local 855 business agent Hubert Dawe says first responders are tired and need help, and they felt a strike was the only way to get it. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

He said that's going to affect his firefighters in several ways.

"One is, do we have the equipment and the training to take on that type of a role as opposed to a support role? That's one thing. Then you consider the fact we are in our own communities," he said. "There's nobody in the community that someone on our crew is not related to. So if we're at an extended call, that puts a tremendous amount of pressure on us. Because not only are we dealing with a situation, but a situation that involves someone we care about on a very personal level."

Antle said the contingency planning is appreciated, but with a coverage area stretching from Arnold's Cove to Clarenville, he fears it won't be enough.

"To me, it isn't sustainable at all."

Antle said his team spent the weekend planning for worst-case scenarios and ensuring people were home to respond to calls. Instead of doing their regular training session on Monday night, Antle said, the squad will be at home waiting for medical calls.

"It's not what my department is set up for. We're set up to assist and not take over. So to me, I really hope this doesn't go on too long because it's putting a tremendous strain on my volunteers."

