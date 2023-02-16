Fewers Ambulance owner says company facing difficulties finding staff to work in Cape Broyle

Bob Fewer, the owner of Fewers Ambulance Service, says the company hasn't given notice that it's terminating its ambulance services in Ferryland and Cape Broyle. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The owner of an ambulance company that operates in the Ferryland and Cape Broyle area of Newfoundland says despite an announcement by the provincial government, it has not given any notice to terminate its services.

Bob Fewer, the owner of Fewers Ambulance Service, says the company is having ongoing staffing issues but is committed to providing ambulance services in the area.

Fewer did not agree to an interview but provided CBC News with an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We are continually [looking] for staff for that area," the statement read. "Some of the recent reports are not correct."

On Tuesday, Health Minister Tom Osborne announced that the company, which operates Ferryland Emergency Service in Cape Broyle, is pulling out of the region and gave a six-month notice to the provincial government 2½ months ago.

The announcement came after elected officials and residents raised concerns about an apparent lack of staffing at the Fewers Ambulance Service depot in Cape Broyle, which serves the region from LaManche to Cappahayden.

Fewer said the company has not "given any notice" to terminate its services.

CBC News has asked the Department of Health to clarify.

Won't leave Trepassey without service, Fewer says

Fewers Ambulance Service has faced scrutiny from both residents and elected officials about its services. Cape Broyle residents say the ambulance has been unavailable more often than not since Boxing Day, and Ferryland MHA Loyola O'Driscoll said he found the ambulance depot was unstaffed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, with disruptions occurring on and off ever since.

The company is running into similar issues farther south, in Trepassey.

In January, Trepassey Mayor Rita Pennell said Fewers Ambulance Service gave notice that it would be withdrawing its operation in the area permanently, and that the town's only ambulance would be removed from service in six months.

Pennell said Fewer informed the town in mid-January that he'd given notice to the provincial government to withdraw the ambulance in 180 days.

The private ambulance service was at the centre of a strike in the province in January, one that saw more than 100 employees with seven private ambulance companies owned by Fewer performing only their core functions while at work.

Fewer said the "statements being made" by politicians are "not correct." He said O'Driscoll was made aware of a letter to the Health Department that stated Fewers Ambulance would be operating in Trepassey past 180 days "if coverage was not in place."

"We never intended to leave the communities without service," reads the statement.

"The mayor of Trepassey was also told the same information by me personally. So to the community of our area in Trepassey, we will not be leaving until full coverage is in place."

