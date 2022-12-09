This small Newfoundland town's fire department is fed up with the local ambulance service

Wabana volunteer fire captain Terry King wants to set a few things straight: first, his town on Bell Island is supposed to have two ambulances staffed at all times. And second, his volunteer firefighters are trained to administer only advanced first aid, nothing more.

But lately, King says, they've been called on to do more than they should ever have to, and he's growing concerned for public safety.

That's because Fewers Ambulance is short-staffed, King says, sometimes with no ambulances on the island for hours at a time. When that happens, medical calls fall to volunteer firefighters to handle by themselves.

"If our firefighters were to go out and do the wrong thing on one of these medical calls, someone could be seriously hurt. And we don't want that to happen. This is why we're coming forward," King said Monday.

King blew the whistle after an incident on Saturday, when his fire department was called by Fewers Ambulance dispatch to attend a medical call for a patient experiencing heart problems. King said they thought they'd be going to help the paramedics lift a patient into the ambulance. When they got there, however, they discovered there was only one ambulance staffed that night and it was already en route to St. John's with another patient.

To make matters worse, King said the hospital was also closed due to a doctor shortage.

"These people need hospitalization as fast as possible," he said. "And first of all, we got no medical transport so we can't medically transport them. Then we go to the hospital to find out the hospital is barred up. So we've got to wait for the ambulance to come back to Bell Island before we can move that person."

Bell Island sits in the middle of Conception Bay, a five-kilometre ferry ride from Portugal Cove. When the hospital is closed, patients have to be transferred by boat and then taken to St. John's. (Source: Julian Calverley)

King said there were two other incidents in recent months that left them in a bad position. Just two weeks ago, they had another similar call for medical assistance, only to find there was no ambulance. In that case, King said, the patient was able to get aboard the truck with them and go to the hospital.

"What's it going to be next time? What's the next call going to be? That's our biggest fear."

CBC News has requested comment from Fewers Ambulance and owner Bob Fewer.

Employees with seven ambulance services owned by Fewer went on strike earlier this winter, protesting wages and working conditions. They were legislated back to work after three days, and the province's labour board is now hammering out an essential services agreement. Once that is done, members may head back to the picket lines while maintaining a minimum essential service.

Town manager speaking out

Wabana town manager Jordon Blackwood is also worried about how this could end. He sent a message to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday evening, saying Fewers has neglected its responsibilities to the Town of Wabana and the people of Bell Island.

"They are supposed to have two ambulances and staff equipped on Bell Island at all times incase we have an emergency transfer to St. John's and one ambulance needs to make a trip to [the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's]. They have not been meeting those conditions."

Blackwood said firefighters are not qualified to do the work they're being asked to do in cases like Saturday's call, but they will continue to help however they can.

"Fewers are calling us and asking us to respond to these calls. We will not see anyone in our community without care because of the negligence of Fewers Ambulance. The level of patient care is unbelievable. When our volunteer fire department responds to these calls, Fewers Ambulance is getting paid for that call, and we are doing the service. The town cannot and will not be liable for the negligence of Fewer's Ambulance."

