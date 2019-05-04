Few details from Suncor, Ledcor Group about Newfoundland man killed at Alberta mine

Two companies are releasing few details about what happened during a workplace accident that resulted in the death of a Newfoundland man at a work site in Alberta.

The man was killed following what was described as a "light-vehicle accident" Monday at Suncor's Fort Hills oilsands mine in northern Alberta. He was killed while working with Ledcor Group, and was doing maintenance work at the Suncor site.

Ledcor Group spokesperson David Hoff said neither he nor his company were able to provide any more details as to what happened, saying the incident had been handed over to provincial investigators in Alberta.

"Alberta Occupational Health will provide more information as their investigation proceeds," Hoff said.

In statements to CBC News, Suncor Energy spokesperson Erin Rees said it was best for someone from Ledcor "to speak to this tragic news."

Fort Hills is an open-pit truck and shovel mine about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray and 525 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Alberta OHS spokesperson Vivian Binnema told CBC News the accident is under investigation but provided no additional details.

