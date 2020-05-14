Skip to Main Content
Fertility services in N.L. set to resume for current patients only
In-person fertility services are set to begin but Eastern Health says it will only be seeing current patients.

Eastern Health will be giving patients priority based on medical criteria

An embryologist at the Ottawa Fertility Centre, before COVID-19 forced it to close. Couples waiting to go to clinics, such as the one in Ottawa, are told to contact the fertility clinic in St. John's. (Ottawa Fertility Centre/Dave Chan)

In-person fertility services are set to resume in Newfoundland and Labrador, but Eastern Health says it will only be seeing current patients.

In a news release Friday, the health authority said patients in the process of intrauterine insemination are told to call the clinic on Day 1 of their cycle.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) patients who have been waiting to leave the province are told to contact the clinic.

"Current patients who require initial testing including bloodwork, semen analysis, hysterosalpingogram and sonohysterogram, and who have had their initial consult with the physician, will be contacted," Eastern Health said.

Priority will be given based on medical criteria, Eastern Health said. All other people will be wait listed.

People seeking such treatments have spoken out in recent weeks, urging for services as other jurisdictions, such as Ontario and Nova Scotia, have begun reopening.

