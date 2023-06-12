N.L. government tries again for review of fertility services after 1st attempt falls short

Newfoundland and Labardor Minster Tom Osborne says a review of provincial fertility services is coming. (Zach Goudie)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reissuing a request for proposals to review the province's fertility services, after one issued last year was unsuccessful.

Health Minister Tom Osborne said Monday the government hopes to expand the services offered by the province.

"Ultimately, what we're hoping to achieve through the RFP is being able to provide more services than we currently provide to individuals in the province," said Osborne.

The review will look at Newfoundland and Labrador's current fertility services and provide recommendations for improvements.

An RFP for a review was sent out late last year, but the department received only one proposal, which didn't meet all of the government's requirements, said Osborne, so they reworded it and reissued it.

"The RFP was probably too short a time frame for, you know, a comprehensive submission by by other individuals maybe or other companies," he said. He said the new RFP allows more time for interested parties to submit proposals.

The RFP closes in early July, and after the successful proponent is awarded the contract, said Osborne, the review should start this summer and be completed by the fall.

Osborne was unable to give an estimate of how much the review will cost.

IVF clinic under consideration — but no commitment

Over the past few years there have been growing calls to make in vitro fertilization service available in Newfoundland and Labrador. At the moment, people have to travel to clinics in other provinces, including as far as Calgary.

"We want to ensure that if we have a clinic in the province that it is successful and how we build that success and how we ensure that it is providing the best service possible to individuals who are looking for fertility services," said Osborne.

He said the government is aware that fertility services are important to the people of the province and that they help people grow their families.

"That's important to the individuals. It's important to the population, both for the province as well to give individuals the opportunity to have children when they want to."

In 2021, Premier Andrew Furey made an election pledge to set up an IVF clinic in the province, which hasn't happened.

Last year, the government introduced a subsidy of $5,000 per cycle for up to three cycles for people who have to leave Newfoundland and Labrador for IVF.

According to the department, 121 people have received the subsidy at least once. Out of that total, 45 have availed of it a second time and 11 of them received it a third time. More than $800,000 has been spent to date.

In this file photo, an in vitro fertilization embryologist works on a petri dish at a fertility clinic in London. The review will consider IVF options for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Sang Tan/The Associated Press)

Osborne suggested cryopreservation for people undergoing cancer treatment or people undergoing gender reassignment to preserve their eggs as possible expansions to fertility services.

"Those are things that we are looking at through the RFP as well, and how we're best able to serve the population in this province."

However, Osborne wouldn't commit to expanding IVF services if the review recommends it. He said it still has to be a sustainable service that is treating enough people to be offered.

"It will look at how the service can be best provided, you know, whether it's in the public system or the private system."

