4 teens arrested after alleged joyride in stolen vehicle

Police arrested four teenagers Sunday night after receiving a report of a joyride on the southern shore.

A Ferryland RCMP officer spotted a speeding vehicle on Witless Bay Line close to Bay Bulls, and tried to pull the driver over.

Police say the driver didn't stop but instead continued toward the Trans-Canada Highway.

Holyrood RCMP officers positioned themseves at the end of Witless Bay Line to intercept the vehicle, police said in a release, but the driver sped up and blew past the traffic stop.

According to police, the vehicle hit a guardrail as the driver tried to turn onto the highway and the four teens inside attempted to escape on foot.

Four youths between the ages of 14 and 17 were arrested. Police say the occupants of the vehicle are facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaches of probation, while the driver is also facing charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from St. John's.

