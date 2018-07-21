Art from the heart: Ferryland exhibit celebrates work of talented locals, past and present

Ferryland is a small town known for its historical significance, stunning natural beauty and big artistic talent — some of which is on display this weekend at the community's annual art exhibit and sale.

This year, the show features work from over 50 artists ranging in age from 20 to 90 and has an extended seven-day run that wraps up Sunday at the Folk Arts Centre.

The art exhibit is housed in Ferryland's Folk Art Centre. ((Jeremy/CBC))

"We have such talent on this shore, it's unbelievable," said Carol Ann O'Neill, chairperson of the Irish Loop Artisans Co-operative, which organized the exhibit. "It's amazing, the likes of Gerry Squires who lived here at the lighthouse for years.… Stewart Montgomerie, Arch Williams, to name a few."

The co-op's mission is to draw attention to the large amount of talent that exists on the Southern Shore as well as acknowledge the legacies of those who've passed away.

A special tribute

Each year the art exhibit pays tribute to a different artist no longer with us. Last year it was famous Newfoundland artist Gerry Squires, who spent a lengthy residency in Ferryland.

This Sunday they honour two local artists, Stewart Montgomerie and Marilyn Wilcott, who died tragically in a fire last September.

Stewart Montgomerie and his longtime partner Marilyn Wilcott are being honoured at this year's exhibit. (CBC)

"We like to showcase everybody, especially people who have passed away. We need to continue to show their work so that the younger people will see what it is they did and they can continue to do the same thing," O'Neill said.

According to O'Neill, Squires once confided in her that Montgomerie was "the most talented artist he'd ever encountered." Montgomerie's daughter will be there as they pay tribute to him with an afternoon of musical guests.

She loved the daisies. - Marjorie Maher

Also displayed at the exhibit, is the work of Allison Maher, who was 26 years old when Cougar Flight 491 went down in the Atlantic Ocean almost 10 years ago. She was among the 17 aboard who lost their lives that day.

Her mother, Marjorie Maher decided to share her work with the world for the first time last year, and has had prints created and put on sale at the exhibit.

"I took them and I kept them for the longest time and anyway after the accident and everything I guess they were real special and I framed them," said Maher as she fought back tears.

The work of the late Allison Maher has been put on display by her mother. Maher died along with 16 others in the Cougar Flight 491 crash. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Much of Maher's work are paintings of her favourite flower.

"She loved the daisies," her mother said.

Self taught

Among the many paintings, hooked rugs and metal sculptures are some rather elaborate wood and antler carvings, including a large whale measuring in at about seven feet long.



Local Stephen Cutler, who's entirely self-taught, created that piece.

Spencer Cutler is a self-taught wood and antler carver, taking up the hobby in 2005. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I went to Bonavista for a weekend in 2005. I saw somebody with an eagle carved in antler and I said, 'If he can do that I can do it.' So I came home, I tried, I ruined a few moose antlers … but I got it down pat after a while," Cutler said.

The exhibit wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m., but the organizers intend to keep the annual event going as long as there is interest.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador