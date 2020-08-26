Stranded in Farewell, this reverend hopes N.L.'s ferry strike ends soon

Long delays and mass disruption tales are beginning to swirl as Newfoundland and Labrador's ferry captain's strike moved into its second day.

Charlie Cox, the only reverend of the Anglican church on Fogo Island, says he and five other vehicles, including a transport truck, were stranded overnight on the Farewell side of the run after being turned away at the dock Tuesday evening.

Cox had travelled to mainland Newfoundland for a family medical emergency. Upon returning to Farewell, hours ahead of the now one trip per day, he wasn't able to board the ship. Cox had made the journey from his hometown in Hermitage-Sandyville, about a four-hour drive south of the ferry crossing.

"I came back and was in the lineup about two hours before, and the ferry loaded up and I was told the ferry had a full capacity," Cox told CBC News on Wednesday.

Cox said it was disappointing to be turned away after travelling so far to make the trip to Fogo. He says he isn't sure if he's considered an essential worker or not.

After realizing he was stuck, Cox said he drove to Gander to get a hotel room for the night, about 85 kilometres south.

'I feel their pain'

Ferry captains are demanding a pay raise and a new agreement with the provincial government after their contract expired in 2012.

Treasury Board president Steve Crocker said Tuesday the province has a fair deal in place and is hoping the Canadian Merchant Service Guild — the union representing the captains — will have a second look.

Service of the MV Veteran between Fogo Island and Change Islands is reduced to one trip per day as the ferry captain's strike pushes on. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Cox said his parishioners are worried he might not make it back. Under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic he said the ministry carried on, but in different ways.

"I certainly feel the need to be there," he said.

Cox added that he is personally concerned for everyone on the island if the strike continues into weeks and months.

"I know they're really frustrated and I feel their pain. I'm there with them, and I'm walking with them and and hopefully, as I've said, this will come to an end very soon," he said.

Cox said he supports the ferry captains in their fight for their rights, but hopes the strike is short-term.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador