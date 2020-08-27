Added crossing for Fogo Island as ferry strike continues into Day 3

Day three of the ferry captains' strike saw a little bit of wiggle room on the Fogo Island–Change Islands–Farewell route.

As of Thursday an additional ferry run will happen each day, with a dangerous goods run once a week kept open for fuel delivery, food supply, fish trucks and limited capacity for essential travellers.

Newly appointed Transportation Minister Derrick Bragg told CBC Radio's On The Go discussions between the province and the Canadian Merchant Service Guild — the union representing the ferry captains — have been ongoing this week.

Bragg represents the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels and said he knew his constituents were going to be in a tough spot as a result of the strike.

"I knew first hand what the situation was going to be like there, and right away we started working on securing a second trip," he said.

Bragg said the dangerous goods run isn't meant for tourists and visitors, acknowledging the tourism industry on the island has taken another hit on top of a delayed season caused by the pandemic.

"It's going to be devastated on Fogo Island, Change Islands while this continues. So, we're working right now to get people on and off the island who need to get on and off the island," said Bragg.

"This has been a terrible season. ... Tourism is a big part of Fogo Island. They're a big contributing factor for the tourism industry for our province and certainly my district."

Newly appointed Transportation Minister Derrick Bragg says he knew the ferry situation in Fogo Island would be dire as ferry captains are into third day of strike. (House of Assembly)

Bragg said he believes a fair offer has been tabled by government, adding he has faith in the Treasury Board in getting an agreement in place to end the strike.

Arbitration

In a statement to CBC News, the CMSG said it has been engaged in extensive bargaining with the provincial government since the expiry of the last contract in 2012.

Ferry captains are calling for a pay raise along with a new contract from government.

"The Guild has been asking at the bargaining table to have the ferry captains treated like all other public servants have been. So far, the government has chosen not to do this," the statement reads.

The CMSG said it has also offered to have the matter decided by an independent arbitrator, which would have avoided a strike.

"This offer was made to the government during negotiations, as well as prior to the commencement of the strike and is still an open offer to the government," the statement reads.

"The government has chosen not to agree with our offers."

Five ferry routes across the province are affected by the ongoing strike.

