'It's not fair': Another Bell Island ferry protest about leaving your vehicle

It was a lot longer of a commute home for Bell Island residents on Tuesday evening as both ferries were blocked by a peaceful protest of a contentious regulation.

At the centre of this one, sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle on the Flanders, was Brian Reese — a double leg amputee who has to undergo three dialysis treatments a week. Regulations state all passengers must leave their vehicles during the five-kilometre ride.

"He's in pain and he doesn't want to get out of his car," said supporter Ken Kavanagh. "He wants the safety of his own car. He's dealing with a lot of issues."

Two Bell Island ferries were held in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's for a few hours Tuesday evening. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

CBC tried to board the boat to speak to Reese but was asked to leave by the ship's captain.

The demonstration for Reese began at around 4 p.m.

Supporters of Reese stand behind a pickup truck blocking access to the Flanders ferry. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Kavanagh said provincial regulations state everyone on a ferry ride lasting longer than 20 minutes must exit their vehicles and head to the passenger deck.

It's a rule people with medical and mobility issues have been fighting for years.

"What really ticks me off here is that this is an extra onerous provincial regulation," said Kavanagh

"Transport Canada is responsible for the lives of Canadians on air, rail and sea. Their regulations don't force this to happen. The province has added on something extra to the regulation."

Ken Kavanagh spoke on behalf of Bell Island resident Brian Reese. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

On Tuesday evening, CBC News reached out to the province's Department of Transportation and Works who oversees the ferry service, but didn't hear back as of publishing time.

In the end, Kavanagh said that the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the Flander's captain and Reese agreed it was best for the him to leave the boat and let it bring people back to Bell Island.

An ambulance was called and Reese was transported across the tickle on a crossing later in the evening.