Ferry passenger returned to N.L. by Cape Breton police

While police in Nova Scotia were busy ticketing people for non-compliance over the weekend, they noticed one person had nowhere to stay.

The Cape Breton Regional Police say the person had arrived in North Sydney, N.S., on the Marine Atlantic ferry from Port aux Basques, N.L., and was not self-isolating.

After issuing the person a ticket for non-compliance with public health measures, the police ushered the person back to the ferry and returned him to Port aux Basques. Police would only say it was a man in his 40s.

It's not clear if the man is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador or if he had anywhere to stay when they arrived back in the province.

Meanwhile provincial police force in Newfoundland and Labrador also had a busy Easter weekend, with 120 complaints of non-compliance filed through the online reporting tool.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spokesperson James Cadigan said officers are following up on each of the complaints to see how many are duplicates, how many are valid, and how many warrant a ticket.

Individuals can face a fine between $500 to $2,500, a prison sentence of less than six months, or a combination of the two.

