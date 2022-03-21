Emboldened by Quebec ferry contract, this company boasts it can save N.L. taxpayers 30%

A ship management company with deep roots in Newfoundland and Labrador has won a major ferry contract in northern Quebec, and believes it can also help improve the costly ferry service to places such as Bell Island, Fogo Island and Ramea.

Canship Ugland Limited — based in Paradise, just west of St. John's — is best known for managing the tankers that shuttle crude oil from Newfoundland's offshore to a transshipment terminal in Placentia Bay.

The company lost that contract seven years ago, however, and has been exploring other opportunities ever since.

Earlier this month, Canship announced it was part of a joint venture with a Norwegian company that was awarded a contract to supply and operate a ferry in Quebec, and to manage four other vessels owned by the Government of Quebec.

Marco Ahrens is president and CEO of Canship Ugland Limited, a ship management company based in Paradise, N.L. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

In a news release boasting of its new Quebec contract, Canship suggested it wished to become similarly involved with the intra-provincial ferry service in Newfoundland and Labrador, promising an "increase in reliability for users and a less expensive passenger service for taxpayers."

When contacted, Canship president Marco Ahrens said his company could deliver big savings to a province that is grappling with serious financial problems.

Potential savings could add up: company

Ahrens said he has been dissecting the way the province manages and maintains its fleet of eight government-owned vessels, and believes taxpayers deserve better.

"We saw on the repair and maintenance side and refits, that there was a potential saving of one-third. Thirty per cent," Ahrens told CBC News in a recent interview.

How is that possible?

Without criticizing the public servants currently in charge, Ahrens sees a scenario where his company could manage the government-owned ships, and take what he calls a "commercial" approach to maintenance — one where refits are intricately planned long before a ship enters drydock, with a company putting its reputation and financial survival on the line.

"I do believe that if the industry were to co-operate with the province, work together, there would be considerable savings possible. And it would be a benefit to everyone," he said.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless says all options are on the table when it comes to improving the efficiency of the intraprovincial ferry system. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

It's a scenario that would dramatically shake up the marine services division at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, but Minister Elvis Loveless said all options are being considered as part of an ongoing review of the ferry service.

"I'm not using the word savings. I'm not using the word cuts. I'm using the word efficiency," Loveless said.

Privatization would be a mistake: NAPE

The province spends nearly $80 million annually on marine services, with a subsidization rate of nearly 94 per cent, according to government data from 2020-21.

Seven routes are operated by private contractors. Five other routes are served by government-owned ships. Roughly 240 public servants, represented by the province's largest public sector union, NAPE, operare those routes.

The MV Grace Sparkes is the government-owned vessel serving the Burnside-St. Brendan's ferry route. It cost taxpayers roughly $2.7 million to operate the ferry in 2020-21. Revenue from the service was just over $43,000. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Loveless said if a company like Canship can prove itself, he's more than willing to listen.

"I have a financial envelope I need to be responsible [for], and I'm going to be responsible for it. So everything is on the table. But I believe it needs to be a due diligence process here to make sure we do it right," said Loveless.

NAPE president Jerry Earle says privatization would be a mistake.

Others have tried, he says, and it's failed.

"In British Columbia, for example, with the ferry service there, subsidies have increased by 50 per cent, fares have increased by 50 per cent. So this is the proof that's in a pudding that's already been baked," said Earle.

The word privatization has increasingly seeped into the discussion these days as the government attempts to manage a fiscal crisis.

"Businesses are lined up from here to Bay Street saying we can do it cheaper and better," said Earle, who believes that selling off provincial assets and privatizing more services would be "one of the biggest mistakes in Newfoundland's history."

The private versus public debate over the provision of government services is a divisive one, and the ferry system is often at the centre of that debate.

The topic of privatization is a touchy one for some ferry users. CBC News approached some community leaders on Bell Island and Fogo Island, but they declined comment because they have close connections to some people who work on the ferries.

Fogo Island resident and frustrated transportation advocate Eugene Nippard had no hesitation about voicing his opinion, however.

Jerry Earle is president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the largest public sector union in the province. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"I do believe the privatization of the system would make it a more efficient system," said Nippard.

Nippard is highly critical of the service, and believes it's impossible for the government to manage itself.

"You got management managing management, managing management, and the top management with transportation and infrastructure is just not doing their job properly, and we are the ones that are suffering for it," said Nippard.

But Ahrens is not suggesting that unionized crews get tossed out.

"You treat people fairly and respectfully and work together as a team," he said.

