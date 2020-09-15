Ferry service to resume Tuesday as captains reach tentative agreement with province

A deal has been reached between striking ferry captains in Newfoundland and Labrador and the provincial government.

Ferry service will resume on Tuesday once ferry user committees have been notified, according to a news release sent just before midnight by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Captains on the province's five intraprovincial routes have been on strike sine Aug. 25, after going eight years without a collective agreement. The five routes were still being serviced during the strike, but on a very restricted basis.

No details of the tentative deal were released on Monday night.

Passengers curious about route schedules are asked to call 1-833-653-3779.

