N.L. ferry captains ratify collective agreement 

Intraprovincial ferry captains in Newfoundland and Labrador have ratified a tentative deal reached in mid-September, which includes a wage increase of five percent.

The provincial government and the Canadian Merchant Service Guild, which represents approximately 31 ferry captains in the province, concluded the deal Oct. 14.

The agreement also includes the elimination of severance and changes to post-employment benefits, and covers the period of 2012 to 2020. The wage increase is retroactive to July 1, 2019.

"This deal provides members of the ferry captain's guild with a new agreement, which is also responsible to all taxpayers of the province," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Derrick Bragg in a statement released Friday morning.

"I thank all ferry users and all marine staff for their patience during negotiations for a new agreement."

The captains had been without a deal for eight years, and went on strike Aug. 25, causing havoc on the five routes that operated with limited runs.

The government said the deal is similar to what other bargaining groups have received over the same period of time.

