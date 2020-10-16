Skip to Main Content
N.L. ferry captains ratify collective agreement 
Nfld. & Labrador·New

N.L. ferry captains ratify collective agreement 

The deal includes a retroactive wage increase and the elimination of severance.

Deal includes retroactive wage increase and elimination of severance

CBC News ·
The MV Legionnaire serves Bell Island, one of the routes that was affected by the strike. (Twitter)

Intraprovincial ferry captains in Newfoundland and Labrador have ratified a tentative deal reached in mid-September, which includes a wage increase of five percent.

The provincial government and the Canadian Merchant Service Guild, which represents approximately 31 ferry captains in the province, concluded the deal Oct. 14.

The agreement also includes the elimination of severance and changes to post-employment benefits, and covers the period of 2012 to 2020. The wage increase is retroactive to July 1, 2019. 

"This deal provides members of the ferry captain's guild with a new agreement, which is also responsible to all taxpayers of the province," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Derrick Bragg in a statement released Friday morning.

"I thank all ferry users and all marine staff for their patience during negotiations for a new agreement."

The captains had been without a deal for eight years, and went on strike Aug. 25, causing havoc on the five routes that operated with limited runs.

The government said the deal is similar to what other bargaining groups have received over the same period of time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now