Afternoon forest fire near Fermeuse nearly extinguished
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

A three-hectare fire is burning through a forested area near the town of Fermeuse Thursday afternoon.

Fire spread to about 10 hectares in size

CBC News ·
A fire is burning in a forested area near the town of Fermuse. (Submitted)

Crews have contained a forest fire near the town of Fermeuse which started around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

What was initially a three-hectare blaze spread to about 10 hectares, said provincial fire duty officer Boyd Pittman Thursday evening.

Pittman said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and five firefighters were deployed to the site.

A water bomber and a helicopter appeared on the scene shortly after 4 p.m., with a second water bomber from Gander arriving just before 6 p.m. to help battle the blaze. 

They have since left the area while ground crews extinguish the remainder of the fire, said Pittman.

As of 8:30 p.m. the fire was 90 per cent contained, he said. 

  

Pittman said he isn't sure if there are any cabins in danger or what other structures could be in the area.

A ground team will return to the site Friday morning to assess the damage, said Pittman. 

The fire burned roughly 2 kilometres outside of the town.

