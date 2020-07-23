Afternoon forest fire near Fermeuse nearly extinguished

A fire is burning in a forested area near the town of Fermuse. (Submitted)

Crews have contained a forest fire near the town of Fermeuse which started around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

What was initially a three-hectare blaze spread to about 10 hectares, said provincial fire duty officer Boyd Pittman Thursday evening.

Pittman said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and five firefighters were deployed to the site.

A water bomber and a helicopter appeared on the scene shortly after 4 p.m., with a second water bomber from Gander arriving just before 6 p.m. to help battle the blaze.

They have since left the area while ground crews extinguish the remainder of the fire, said Pittman.

As of 8:30 p.m. the fire was 90 per cent contained, he said.

Water bomber drops first load of water in forest fire behind Town of Fermeuse that has been burning for about two hours. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZBvvaCsvTS">pic.twitter.com/ZBvvaCsvTS</a> —@oneillyatescbc

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> forest fire just South of Fermeuse heading towards the town. Lots of bog around the area so the fire may not reach any houses. Video shot next to the first windmill. No one fighting it yet. <a href="https://t.co/h7DDeacOxC">pic.twitter.com/h7DDeacOxC</a> —@yatessw

Pittman said he isn't sure if there are any cabins in danger or what other structures could be in the area.

A ground team will return to the site Friday morning to assess the damage, said Pittman.

The fire burned roughly 2 kilometres outside of the town.

