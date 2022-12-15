With food bank visits up 27% this year, Feed N.L. Day donation drive kicks off to keep shelves stocked

Wanda Hillier, chair of the Community Food Sharing Association board, says food bank visits increased 27 per cent this year in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Feed N.L. Day is off and running! CBC N.L., in partnership with the Community Food Sharing Association, is drumming up donations to keep food banks full of much-needed items now and throughout the year.

Your caring and kindness drives this campaign, making the holidays brighter for families in need across the province.

"This is an amazing day for us. Not only do we collect an amazing amount of funds that can get distributed across the network, we get a lot of awareness," said Wanda Hillier, chair of the Community Food Sharing Association board.

"That's so important to us when we're trying to spread the message about not only what we do but that hunger is a real problem in a lot of Newfoundland and Labrador right now and in Canada."

Between 2021 and 2022 there was a 27 per cent increase in food bank visits in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hillier said food banks in N.L. are feeding only about 40 per cent of the population who need them and 30 per cent of total usage is coming from children with seven to 10 per cent coming from seniors.

"We have a lot of people hungry in the province right now," said Hillier.

Joy Connors, the Bay of Islands Food Bank Network co-ordinator, said her group has responded to 327 more food requests this year than last year. She said she's seeing more new families in need of help, people who haven't used a food bank before.

"It's extremely busy. The food banks are busy every single day," Connors said, pointing to the rising cost of living as the root cause.

TradesNL donated $5,000 to the Community Food Sharing Association Friday morning. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Donations began rolling in bright and early on Friday.

In an event Friday morning, Trades N.L. donated a cheque for $5,000.

"It's a tough time of year for many families and building trades members are always happy to give back," said Darin King, executive director of Trades N.L.

How to donate

CBC N.L. is broadcasting live from the Avalon Mall in St. John's, starting with CrossTalk and host Adam Walsh from 1-2 p.m. located near Lululemon.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On The Go will be live with host Anthony Germain.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosts Carolyn Stokes and Ashley Brauweiler will be live with Here & Now.

In the middle of all of that, starting at 1 p.m. and running until 5:30 p.m., audience members can stop by the booth for beverages, entertainment and a chance to win prizes, all while supporting local food banks.

Volunteer Randy Mercer has his hands full of turkeys at the Community Food Sharing Association warehouse in St. John's. (Ritche Perez)

Donations can be made in person during the event.

CBC Newfoundland Morning went live from Robin's Donuts in Gander and Sugar & Dice in Corner Brook.

Donations can also be mailed to the Community Food Sharing Association directly or dropped off in person until the end of December: P.O. Box 6291, 21 Mews Pl., St. John's, N.L., A1C 6J9.

Online donations are also accepted here.

In-person donations cannot be accepted at CBC locations.

