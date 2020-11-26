CBC NL launches annual Make the Season Kind campaign to support food banks

Feed N.L. Day 2021 1:03 CBC N.L. launches its annual fundraising campaign, to support local foodbanks. 1:03

CBC NL is kicking off the annual Make the Season Kind campaign for the month of December with special programming and a virtual coming together in support of food banks across the province.

This year, CBC NL is continuing to partner with the Community Food Sharing Association, an organization that distributes to food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador year-round to help keep pantries stocked for people in need.

Included is the annual Feed NL Day on Dec. 10, which in 2020 helped raise $193,815 for local food banks.

Some community organizations across Newfoundland and Labrador are experiencing increased calls for help leading up to the holidays.

Bridges to Hope and Food First NL both say more first-time food bank users are reaching out.

Maj. Rene Loveless of the Salvation Army said families and individuals are making tough decisions every day on how to put food on their tables while trying to make ends meet.

"When it comes to the increased cost of supplying food for their families, that's certainly a significant factor," he said.

"And it's a significant factor for us a provider as well. Our food dollar doesn't take us as far as it used to. So that's something that we're certainly seeing as well.

Loveless said donations to his organization are going well so far this year. Last year, the Salvation Army helped 2,000 families over the holidays, he said, but added it's expected the need is going to increase by 15 per cent this time around.

The annual Make the Season Kind campaign will be virtual again this year. The public can support the Community Food Sharing Association by making a donation online – please visit: www.cbc.ca/bekind .

