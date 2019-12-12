Feed NL Day underway, raising money for the province's food banks

Christmas is in the air and the season of giving is upon us, and CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Feed NL Day is underway, raising money to line the shelves of food banks around the province.

The St. John's Morning Show is kicking off festivities in the metro region with hometown favourites The Once in studio to pump out their favourite Christmas tunes.

In Grand Falls-Windsor, a crew from CBC Newfoundland Morning are on location at Common Grounds Cafe with live guests and on-air donations.

Last year, the Feed NL campaign raised more than $125,000 to support the Community Food Sharing Association, which suffered a devastating fire in January.

Just two days after the fire, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador handed over $50,000 and the keys to an empty warehouse in St. John's for the organization to operate out of until it got back on its feet.

The Gander crew is on location at Common Grounds in GFW with owner Tara Champion and Food Bank rep Michelle Daye <a href="https://t.co/TDBV8YiWzT">pic.twitter.com/TDBV8YiWzT</a> —@NewellDavid

The provincial government extended its offer to house the CFSA for another year earlier this week.

There are 56 groups across the province who operate food banks — all gathering their own food for their own communities. But when they run low on food to give away, they turn to the CFSA for help.

"Think of it as a food bank for food banks," wrote the CBC's Zach Goudie, who will be hosting a day of live music entertainment and free gift wrapping at the Avalon Mall in St. John's.

In 2019, there were more than 10,000 visits to food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador, a five per cent increase from the year before.

Warm Hearts campaign details

Feed NL Day is part of the CBC's Warm Hearts campaign, taking place this month across Atlantic Canada, raising money for the region's food banks.

More information about Feed NL Day events and the Warm Hearts campaign is below:

To donate online, click here.

Join a revolving door of CBC personalities at the Avalon Mall in St. John's from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. as we wrap your Christmas gifts in exchange for a donation to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Swing by our studio in Gander any time during the day with a cash donation.

CBC Newfoundland Morning will be live from Common Grounds Cafe, where co-host Martin Jones and volunteers will be accepting donations.

Our Corner Brook station will be open to donations from 6 a.m. to noon. Visit co-host Bernice Hillier as she hosts CBC Newfoundland Morning

Drop by the CBC studio in Happy Valley-Goose Bay between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., where the team will have a fire and hot chocolate.

