It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some families in Newfoundland and Labrador, it's a time of hardship.

That's why the Community Food Sharing Association has partnered with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador for the Feed NL campaign, which seeks to get food and cash donations to help food banks across the province.

They may be Olympic and Brier champions — and currently competing at the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling in Conception Bay South — but the members of Team Gushue are also members of their community.

And the curling stars put the rocks and brooms down, and picked up the non-perishable food items.

Members of Team Gushue busy packing food hampers for the Community Food Sharing Association. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It means a lot to our team to be here. We want to be part of the community, we want to be helping out our community," said Brad Gushue, while helping pack hampers full of food for families in need.

"There's lots of people in our community that need the support, many of them through no fault of their own, and to be able to chip in, especially around the holiday season — it's important."

One of the team's sponsors, Purolator, also donated $5,000 to the association, which is read to go for CBC's Feed NL Day through Dec. 14.

Eg Walters, with the Community Food Sharing Association, said it was a "five-star day" to have the time, cash and manpower donated, in order to help feed people in need across Newfoundland and Labrador, and every little bit makes a difference.

Brad Gushue says he and the team want to be able to help their community. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"All these guys are really rock stars, excuse the pun, but I mean, for them to give up part of their day in the middle of a tournament as big as the one that's going on … it means a lot. It shows that they have a great social conscience."

Feed NL Day will see special programming across all platforms on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador throughout the day of giving.

The Feed NL campaign aims to help raise money and gather non-perishable food items for people who need it.

Gathered items will be shipped to families all across the province, Walters said.

To find out where and when you can donate, and for more Feed NL Day programming information, scroll down.

Feed NL Day Schedule and Highlights

Join us at CBC locations across the province on Dec. 14 for a day of festive programming and entertainment in support of food banks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

St. John's

The CBC studio lobby at 95 University Ave. in St. John's will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to accept cash and non-perishable food donations for the Community Food Sharing Association.

Watch here starting at 6:30 a.m. NT for the St. John's Morning Show's special for CBC Feed NL Day.

The St. John's Morning Show will be live and welcoming guests during their live show from the lobby from 6 until 9 a.m.

Some of your favourite CBC N.L. personalities and hosts will be wrapping gifts and collecting donations at the Avalon Mall. Drop by with donations from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and we'll take care of your Christmas wrapping.

Eg Walters is a spokesperson with the Community Food Sharing Association. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

CrossTalk will broadcast live from LuLulemon Court from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Here & Now will have live hits from Lululemon court from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You can also purchase Giv'er the Moose at the CBC Wrapping Station for $15 (while quantities last).

Gander

The CBC studio lobby in Gander will be open all day, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., to accept food and cash donations to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Corner Brook

CBC Corner Brook studios will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to accept donations for the Community Food Sharing Association. Bernice Hillier will be live from the lobby for a festive edition of CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The CBC studio in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be collecting donations for Roland Shears Memorial Christmas Hamper recipients. Open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

