Gather your non-perishable food items — Feed NL Day is coming up fast

Keep cash and non-perishable food items on top of your Christmas to-do list, as CBC's Feed NL Day is coming up fast.

Join us for Feed NL Day on Friday, Dec. 14 and help raise funds and non-perishable food items in support of the Community Food Sharing Association and food banks in our province.

But it's not just the one-day event: online donations are being accepted now.

Last year, thanks to your support, we raised over $100,000. Let's see if we can top that this year!

Want to donate now? Make a secure online donation by clicking on the big red donate button at this link: CBC's Feed NL Day 2018​

Feed NL Day Schedule and Highlights

Join us at CBC locations across the province on Dec. 14 for a day of festive programming and entertainment in support of food banks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

St. John's

The CBC studio lobby at 95 University Ave. in St. John's will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to accept cash and non-perishable food donations for the Community Food Sharing Association.

Some of your favourite CBC N.L. personalities and hosts will be wrapping gifts and collecting donations at the Avalon Mall. Drop by with donations from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and we'll take care of your Christmas wrapping.

At the Avalon Mall on Feed NL day, you might find Jen White, Zach Goudie or Ariana Kelland kicking around, ready to wrap you gifts. (CBC)

CrossTalk will broadcast live from LuLulemon Court from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Here & Now will have live hits from Lululemon court from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You can also purchase Giv'er the Moose at the CBC Wrapping Station for $15 (while quantities last).

Gander

The CBC studio lobby in Gander will be open all day, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., to accept food and cash donations to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Corner Brook

CBC Corner Brook studios will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to accept donations for the Community Food Sharing Association. Bernice Hillier will be live from the lobby for a festive edition of CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The CBC studio in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be collecting donations for Roland Shears Memorial Christmas Hamper recipients. Open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Donation Locations

The Community Food Sharing Association will be collecting cash and non-perishable food items in locations across the province, which will make a huge difference for families in need, says Eg Walters, spokesperson for the association.

"It's a daily struggle for groups who operate food banks to help the less fortunate," Walters told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Eg Walters is with the Community Food Sharing Association. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"The need is fairly consistent with what we had last year. We estimate that this Christmas period, we'll see some 6,000 to 6,500 hampers go out to needy individuals on the eastern Avalon."

Walters said the association needs an even mix of monetary and food donations, and if you're not sure what to donate, he's got an easy tip.

"As far as what non-perishable food items; go home and open up your own cupboard and look in and what you see there is probably your canned stews, your beans, your Kraft Dinner," he said.

Krissy Holmes — I mean, Santa Claus — wants to make sure everyone has a merry Christmas. (CBC)

"All those types of products are needed at the food bank."

Loblaw's National Food Drive takes place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24. Customers can stop by any Dominion location in Newfoundland to donate funds and non-perishable food items.

Plus, you can drop off a bird to the College of the North Atlantic turkey drive at all its campuses until Dec. 13.