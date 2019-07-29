Feds fall short on promise to foot half the bill for St. John's wastewater plant expansion

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says the federal government isn't providing 50 per cent of its share on a secondary wastewater facility that was originally agreed upon. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The federal government has come up short on its commitment to provide half the money needed to complete an ambitious wastewater treatment facility for the metro St. John's area.

Ottawa had pledged to pay for 50 per cent of the funding to complete the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility secondary treatment expansion project by the end of 2020.

In a letter to federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Lisa Dempster — Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of Municipal Affairs — said that Ottawa has only come up with 43.85 per cent of the initial agreement.

That leaves 56.15 per cent on the bill for St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and the provincial government, and works out to an extra cost of about $16 million that will need to be shared.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the federal government requires the secondary wastewater treatment facility, based on recent regulations. The plan is to build it next to the primary one on Southside Road by the St. John's harbour.

The promised 50 per cent funding was supposed to tally roughly $127 million, but Dempster said that only a maximum of about $111 million was offered by Infrastructure Canada.

Dempster is asking for the full amount to be approved, because the federal share that was offered was based on the original estimate and not the most recent one.

Breen doubled down with his own letter to the federal minister.

In it, he said that the province would be left with 23 per cent of the cost while the three municipalities would have to cough up 33 per cent.

He added that St. John's will not be participating in the project unless the municipalities' total share equals 25 per cent.

A secondary wastewater treatment facility for St. John's, Mount Pearl and Paradise is being mandated by federal government regulations. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"They're basing their funding on the lower $220 million dollar cost estimate. We don't want to get into a project as important and the magnitude of this, knowing that we're going to be over budget before we start," Breen told CBC News Monday.

"We did the cost update for them at their request. We added in the inflation factors as per their request, and our new estimates were $250 million dollars."

CBC News has asked the federal minister for comment.

Reasons for the second facility

Breen said in 2013-14 levels from the primary wastewater facility showed that it was in a medium level of risk for over capacity. The federal government requires municipalities with wastewater facilities to move to a secondary treatment facility in those instances.

The current facility handles wastewater from St. John's, Mount Pearl and Paradise.

"It's a further process, to further clean the wastewater," Breen said.

"We shouldn't be paying a higher percentage of the total cost than the provincial government. So whatever way the federal and provincial government work this out, the municipalities and the province should be paying the same."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador