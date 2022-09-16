It's still unclear how much of Ottawa's $250M home heating program will go to N.L.

On Thursday, Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, announced a new $250-million program to help Canadians swap their home heating oil for more efficient heating options. (CBC)

The federal government has announced $250 million to help Canadian homes transition off oil heat over four years — but it isn't yet clear how much money will be allocated to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Steven Guilbeault, the federal environment minister, announced the program on Thursday, which includes $118.4 million allocated for provinces in Atlantic Canada, where oil home heating is more common.

"This new funding can be stacked with other federal and provincial incentives, so that up to 100 per cent of the cost of a new heat pump may be covered for low-income households," Guilbeault said.

Guilbeault's announcement comes barely two weeks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey sent a letter pleading with the federal government to continue exempting home heating oil from the federal carbon tax. The federal price on carbon will begin increasing annually by $15 per tonne in 2023.

Furey also reiterated the province's request for $50 million in federal funding to help 19,000 households transition off oil heat.

"We would appreciate an understanding of when this funding would be available and the flexibility to ensure it can be directed to homeowners effectively and efficiently in the near term," Furey wrote.

Though Newfoundland and Labrador is set to receive a portion of the $118.4 million, the federal government didn't say how much.

"Allocations by province will be finalized pending final confirmation with each jurisdiction," said the federal government statement.

In a statement, the federal government said the funds will be focused on helping lower-income households transition to greener and cheaper heat sources, like heat pumps. The federal government will provide the money through its low-carbon economy program.

