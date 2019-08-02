Fight against guns and gangs in N.L. gets $1.8-million shot of federal money

The federal government is giving its provincial counterpart in Newfoundland and Labrador $1.8 million over the next five years to tackle gangs and guns in the province.

The money comes from a pot of $327.6 million, which will be spread out across the country to combat crime related to guns and gangs.

Bill Blair, Canada's minister of border security and organized crime reduction, made the announcement at the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary detachment in Conception Bay South, alongside RNC Chief Joe Boland and Ken McDonald, member of parliament for the Avalon riding.

"Violent offences specific to firearms have increased over the past few years in our province, and outlaw motorcycle gangs are very active throughout our province," Boland said.

Reminder of past violence

The location itself for the announcement was a reminder of the presence of firearms-related violence in the province.

McDonald was mayor of C.B.S. when Julianne Hibbs was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend at the Villa Nova Plaza in 2013.

"I thought it was fitting to do it here ... Early in October of 2013, I recall the fire chief interrupting a public meeting that we were having with council and telling us to stay here, there's been a shooting next door," McDonald said.

"The drive-by shooting in Kenmount Terrace. We would never hear tell of that five or 10 years ago. But, it's here, it's in our community and we have to do everything we can to try and curb that."

The announcement comes just weeks after RNC officers pulled a bag of guns from the waters near Cape Spear, a popular tourist destination.

Earlier this month, a caravan of about 20 members of outlaw motorcycle gangs from Atlantic Canada arrived on the Port aux Basque ferry for what RCMP called a "peacocking" tour of Newfoundland.

In a coordinated effort from both RCMP and RNC, the group was greeted and followed closely by police as it made its way across the island.

Offences up in rural areas

According to Statistics Canada, in addition to physical assaults, uttering threats and sexual assaults, many other violent crimes, although less frequent, have higher rates in rural areas than in urban areas.

Specifically, the rate of violent firearms offences, such as discharge of a firearm or pointing a firearm, was more than twice as high in rural areas than in urban areas in 2017 — 13 incidents per 100,000 population compared with six incidents per 100,000 population, Statistics Canada data shows.

What's more, violent firearm offences have risen sharply in rural areas. The rate rose 60 per cent between 2009 and 2017. Urban areas saw an increase of 38 per cent in that same timeframe.

"Prior to today's official announcement, the RNC has already begun a number of priorities we plan to implement in order to ensure a sufficient response to firearms and gangs related activities."

Boland said new surveillance equipment, as well as forensic hardware and software, is at the top of the order list.

A joint-effort crime suppression team will be created as well, used to conduct enforcement stops of outlaw motorcycle gangs during their annual runs across Newfoundland, Boland said.

RCMP said previously that Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province in the country without an established Hell's Angels chapter, and that the main goal of tailing the motorcycle tour was to keep it that way.

