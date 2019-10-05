Polls open at MUN allowing voters to cast a ballot wherever home is

Voters had their first opportunity to cast a ballot in the federal election Saturday morning, when polls opened at Memorial University for what Elections Canada calls "special ballot voting."

Elections Canada said people who show up to vote at MUN can vote in the riding in which they are a permanent resident by writing in a candidates name on the ballot, rather than checking a box.

It's a strategy to make voting easier for people living away from home.

"This was tried as a pilot project during the last election ... to try and bring the vote closer to the people. It worked extremely well," said Françoise Enguehard, the regional media advisor for Elections Canada in the Atlantic region.

Everyone should have the opportunity to vote. - Dillion Pilcher

Memorial University is one of 118 universities that are participating — an increase from 45 post-secondary schools in the last election.

"For us, it's a very positive story because it's important people realize there are many ways to vote without waiting for election day or advanced polls," said Enguehard.

"It's a wonderful opportunity and I encourage everybody to take advantage of it."

People can vote at the university until Oct. 9 in MUN's University Centre in the Council Chamber (UC2001).

After that, the next opportunity to vote will be in the advanced polls over Thanksgiving weekend.

Dillion Pilcher, a Vancouver Island resident who is studying at MUN, was taking advantage of the new system.

Dillion Pilcher is a first year student at MUN. She will be voting for a candidate in her riding on Vancouver Island using a polling station in St. John's. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I think it is amazing, I mean everyone should have the opportunity to vote," she said, after casting her ballot.

"It's great that we can vote for the people we know of because I don't know the people here. So I would be kind of uneducated."

Pilcher said she knew long in advance what candidate she was going to choose. She said her vote came down to what party is going to do the most to fight climate change.

Dustin Rideout stumbled upon an advertisement while he was attending a conference at MUN. He is a resident of St. John's East but is spending the year teaching in Labrador.

"I saw the signs up so I came in," he said. "I am not going to be here on election day … I felt like I should vote in my own district."

Dustin Rideout said he stumbled on the signs to vote while attending a conference at MUN. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Like Pilcher, Rideout said environmental concerns are his number one priority. He also is voting for the party he believes has the best education policy.

He also wants to see a focus on health care expenditures and does not want to see a privatization of the health care system.

"I know they all make a lot of promises during election time, invariably it's hard to follow through with all those promises but I like to think I cast a vote that can come through on most of them," Rideout said.

"But I also want to think about who would best represent our district and I think that really guided my vote more than anything."

