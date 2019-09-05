Federal election candidates list for N.L. so far

As the federal election looms, albeit with no specific date just yet, the parties are getting their ducks in a row when it comes to candidates.

Both the Conservatives and the Liberals have a full slate in place for ridings across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Green Party has four confirmed candidates, while the New Democratic Party and the People's Party of Canada have two each.

Below is a list of confirmed candidates — so far— in alphabetical order, based on the last names of candidates.

The candidate nomination deadline is Sept. 30. The election must be held on or before Oct. 21

St. John's South-Mount Pearl

Terry Martin (Conservative)

Seamus O'Regan (Liberal)

Ben Ruckpaul (People's Party of Canada)

St. John's East

Jack Harris (NDP)

Joedy Wall (Conservative)

Nick Whalen (Liberal)

Avalon

Matthew Chapman (Conservative)

Greg Malone (Green Party)

Ken McDonald (Liberal)

Nathan Moore (People's Party of Canada)

Bonavista-Burin-Trinity

Kelsey Reichel (Green Party)

Churence Rogers (Liberal)

Mike Windsor (Conservative)

Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame

Alex Bracci (Conservative)

Noel Joe (NDP)

Scott Simms (Liberal)

Byron White (Green Party)

Labrador

Larry Flemming (Conservative)

Yvonne Jones (Liberal)

Long Range Mountains

John Eisses (Conservative)

Gudie Hutchings (Liberal)

Lucas Knill (Green Party)

