Gander business owners say council hampers them with poor communication and red tape

A group of Gander business people, mostly in the building and construction industry, say they're fed up with the town council's unnecessary red tape and poor communication.

But council is ignoring them, they say, which is why 32 local businesses have formed a lobby group to bring attention to their concerns, which include delays in permit approvals and an excess of regulatory red tape.

The city's mayor, however, says that while there have been issues with correspondence, some of the complaints are unfounded.

"You know, you build a business in an industrial park because it's an industrial park," said Kerry Noble, who runs a construction company and is one of the founders of lobby group Fed Up Gander.

"Then they want it to look like the downtown core. It renders, you know, large portions of your land that you purchased and pay taxes on useless."

Kerry Noble owns a construction company in Gander and says the council's regulations are too wrapped up in red tape. (Leigh Anne Power)

Regulations like a requirement for fences in industrial areas of town are among those than hamper development in Gander, Noble said. The business owners in Fed Up Gander say these issues have been a problem for at least the last five years.

The Gander and Area Chamber of Commerce commissioned a study of the relationship between business and the town in 2015. Noble says the consultant recommended customer service training for town staff and improving communications, among other things, but the council of the day didn't acknowledge the report.

Too many court costs?

The group also believes council is overly litigious, and made an access to information request to see how much the town has spent on legal expenses over the last nine years.

Percy Farwell is the mayor of Gander, and says some of the complaints of Fed Up Gander aren't fair or accurate. (Leigh Anne Power)

Comparing Gander and the similarly sized town of Grand Falls-Windsor, Fed Up Gander found that Grand Falls-Windsor spent $138,000 on legal expenses over that time period while Gander spent more than $1.3 million.

Those legal costs came largely from the resolutions of several complicated cases that had been in court for years, long before this council or even the couple previous councils were involved, said Gander Mayor Percy Farwell.

Fed Up Gander's contention that council deliberately ignores its requests for meetings is unfair, said Farwell, because letters were mistakenly sent to a committee that rarely meets and therefore went unanswered.

"That is totally on us the way that correspondence is being handled," he said.

"We've identified that. We've acknowledged that. We acknowledged it in a public council meeting. There were representatives of this business group at that public council meeting so they should have [known]. If not, the television feed is still available."

Council respects the concerns of all residents and business owners, but the majority of Gander's business owners are not complaining about how council operates, Farwell said.

Gander's town council says it's reviewing regulations related to land development and construction. (CBC)

As well, the development regulations in place in Gander exist for a reason, he said.

Noble says the Fed Up group only wants a chance to meet with council and have their concerns heard and addressed.

"We asked them to take these issues back to their staff and consult with them. And then come back at some later date and meet with us to talk about something further," he said.

"Pick one. Doesn't matter. You decide. Pick an issue you want to deal with and sit with us."

Farwell says town staff is already reviewing regulations pertaining to business development and construction.

"We're not saying all our regulations are perfect. I would suggest our regulations will never be perfect," he said. "We'll run these things by the chamber and by this group also, to get their constructive feedback."

What possible motivation would you have for being not friendly go business in your community? - Mayor Percy Farwell

But constructive feedback doesn't mean a "rant as to whether there should or shouldn't be a regulation, or how it impacted by personal business," Farwell said. Rather, council is open to hearing about how regulations may have impacted a business negatively when unnecessary, and how a regulation could be changed for the better.

He believes asking for feedback and listening to it will improve the situation quite a bit.

"Here's what we are doing. Discussing with management practices that might be causing a perception that we're not a business-friendly community. I mean, clearly we're a business-friendly community," Farwell said.

"What possible motivation would you have for being not friendly to business in your community? But that doesn't necessarily come through in your interactions."

Both sides are asking for consultation and civil discussion to improve their working relationship, but Farwell says communication goes both ways.

The town has already sent some regulations to the chamber and the Fed Up group for feedback, he said, but have heard little to nothing back from them in return.

