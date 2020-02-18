Wednesday travel could be sticky as wind, rain and storm warnings issued for Newfoundland

Embattled Newfoundlanders can expect a messy mix of snow, wind and rain starting Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued numerous warnings for the southern half of the island, cautioning the public to prepare for poor travel conditions.

The Port aux Basques area can expect storm conditions, with up to 20 centimetres of snow starting overnight Tuesday and wind gusts from 80 to 120 km/h. The snow could shift to rain by late Wednesday morning.

Here's a timeline for tomorrows system. Generally 5-10 cm of snow before the change over. Most snow in the southwest with between 15-25 cm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/yNoWenVQGM">pic.twitter.com/yNoWenVQGM</a> —@a_brauweiler

The Burin region will also see up to 10 cm followed by heavy downpours, with 20 to 30 millimetres of rain prompting meteorologists to warn of the potential for flash flooding.

Areas further east are in for a similar day, as the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas can expect up to 30 mm of rain and gusts reaching 100 km/h.

