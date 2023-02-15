This is not a repeat: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Metrobus delayed

High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning with a further update at 10:30 a.m. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well.

A full list of school closures can be found here.

All flights in and out of St. John's were cancelled on Wednesday morning as well, but activity at the airport was scheduled to resume in the afternoon.

Metrobus sent a notice saying bus routes wouldn't start on time, and the company would send an update at 8 a.m.

Between 36-38 cm had fallen as of Wednesday morning across much of the eastern and southern regions, with about 24 in Gander. Environment Canada meteorologist Wanda Batten said much of the region could expect to see another 5 cm before the system moves out in the afternoon.

"It's a very persistent system," she said. "He doesn't want to leave and go out to sea."

Winds were still gusting hard on Wednesday morning, with peak gusts hitting between 80 to 110 km/h.

