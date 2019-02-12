Things getting back on track after mess of winter weather for N.L.

Some things are starting to get back to normal in Newfoundland after days of extreme winds and stormy weather, but some highways remain closed while parts of Labrador remain under a blizzard and extreme cold warning for Tuesday.

Route 510 from Red Bay through to Cartwright Junction is closed, while equipment tries to clear snow from the highway.

The St. Lewis Access Road, Cartwright Access Road, and Route 514 in Charlottetown and Pinsent Arm are also closed while snow clearing operations continue Tuesday.

Schools are mostly open and Marine Atlantic got ferries across the Cabot Strait, after strong winds forced the company to cancel crossings for four days.

First trucks roll of the ferry <a href="https://twitter.com/MAferries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MAferries</a> in Port Aux Basques after a 4 day tie up. Highways will be busy tonight. Please be safe and remember these guys have the goods that your stores will be waiting for. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltrafffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltrafffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/lxmjoBQrxn">pic.twitter.com/lxmjoBQrxn</a> —@darren_dodge

Truck driver Dave Thomson was waiting at the terminal in North Sydney, N.S., early Tuesday morning to get on the next ferry crossing the Gulf to Port aux Basques.

"Everything should be good to go today, that's what they're saying," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show, adding that he was one of the first trucks in line.

His count as of Monday night had 94 trucks waiting to cross to Newfoundland.

"Everybody who does this for a living, you kind of know what you're at here. This is not — this is the second time this year I was stuck for four days," he said.

"Usually when the weather comes in, it might be a day or two, but it does get long," he said. "But everybody expects it. This is not a shock to anybody who does this regularly."

Thomson's rig is equipped with everything he needs: microwave, kettle, toaster, bed.

"It's pretty much like a little RV. I've got my own TV and Netflix and some good food. You just relax," he said.

"It just gets a little long and a little boring."

Extreme Labrador snow

The Qajaq W won't be crossing Tuesday, though; Labrador Marine says gale and ice pressure warnings are in effect so the ferry will remain docked. An update on further crossing was expected Wednesday morning.

For inland Labrador, crews were still working to clear the Trans-Labrador Highway on Monday evening.

This week's storm was only the second time in a decade the section or road between Churchill Falls and Happy Valley-Goose Bay had to be closed, MHA Perry Trimper said in a Facebook post.

Snow drifts were so high plow operators were unable to get through them.

In Postville, Makkovik, Rigolet and Cartwright areas, Environment Canada is advising of blizzard conditions, poor visibility and wind gusts up to 100 km/h through the morning.

Conditions will improve around lunch time, according to the forecast.

As of Tuesday night, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro was still working on restoring power in Nain, where an outage started on Sunday. High winds kept crews from getting into the community to fix the problem.

Restoration time remains undetermined on the NL Hydro website.

Labrador City and Wabush can expect wind chills to hit around -46 during the morning.

