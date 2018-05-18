Husky nearly finished retrieving connector blamed for N.L.'s largest oil spill

Husky Energy says it's almost done with a delicate recovery mission in the White Rose oil field, but still has one big hurdle to overcome.

The company sent a pair of remotely operated vehicles down into the sea Friday to pick up the faulty connector it says was behind the largest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history.

Trevor Pritchard, Husky Energy's senior vice-president of the Atlantic region, says the flowline has been plugged, and the main thing crews have to do now is lift the flowline connector and bring it up to the surface for further analysis

Husky Energy released this diagram depicting its plans to retrieve the faulty connector. (Husky Energy)

The components are now in a basket that will be taken to the deck of the Skandi Vinland vessel, stationed nearby, said Pritchard.

"I don't want to speak too soon. I need to get this basket to the deck to actually achieve success," he said in an interview with The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

"But given that we've gone through every line item on our plan, it's been very successful. We've achieved that plan with due diligence, care, and consideration."

Husky Energy provided this graphic showing the red Skandi Vinland vessel, the blue Maersk Detector vessel, a fixed-wing plan and an aerostat balloon. All are on hand for the recovery mission, the company said. The inset shows the subsea pipes. (Husky Energy)

Pritchard said he expects the mission to be completed shorty.

The only risk would be if residual oil from the connector leaks into the ocean as the basket is lifted up to the deck, he said,

A delicate recovery operation is underway in the White Rose oil field. (Husky Energy)

On Friday and Saturday, Pritchard said, Husky saw "just less than 50 litres of expression of oil coming to the surface."

He said the company had expected a small amount of oil spillage to occur during the retrieval effort.

"If you fill up your gas tank 50 litres, it's about that volume," said Pritchard. "And while it's very thin on the surface … we can disperse it using water cannons effectively."

When the retrieval of the connector is completed, Pritchard said, the component will be brought in for forensic investigation to determine the cause of the failure that led to the oil spill.

It will also mean that Husky is one step closer to getting back to full operations in the White Rose oil field.

He said the central drill centre is currently operational, and that he's hoping that by midway through the year, the southern drill centre will be up and running as well.

