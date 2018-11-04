Hazing complaint halts team sports at Fatima Academy where 'ball is life'

Faitima Academy, a tiny school noted for outsized basketball talent, has suspended all team sports after a hazing complaint was levelled against members of the high school boys basketball team late last month.

In an emailed statement, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District spokesperson Cheryl Gullage said administrators first learned of the claim on October 26, but the incident allegedly happened at the beginning of the school year.

"It was reported that at least three male students on the school's basketball team engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards a fourth team member," she wrote.

"The Newfoundland and Labrador School District does not tolerate hazing of any kind, whether it occurs on school property, during school hours, or not."

Fatima boasts famous alumni and basketball greats Carl English and Jenine Browne. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Fatima Academy, a small school on the Avalon Peninsula's Cape Shore, is known for its basketball program. St. John's Edge powerhouse Carl English played basketball at Fatima from 1994 to 1998, and Memorial University Seahawks star Jenine Browne played there from 1995 to 2000.

Last year, the school had just 54 students, yet the boys basketball team was ranked second in the province.

"Basketball is life to them. Basketball is everything to them," Fatima coach Chris Mooney told CBC in February 2018.

According to the school district website, 64 students are enrolled at Fatima Academy this year.

Gullage said the school board is investigating the hazing claim and will discipline the players involved.

"Team activities have been suspended until such time as the students involved have completed a character education program," she wrote.