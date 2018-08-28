Alleged assault on student by Natuashish vice-principal leaves father 'sad and angry'

The father of the girl allegedly assaulted by a vice-principal in Natuashish says the incident has affected both him and his daughter, to the point where she is not attending school.

Simon Leslie, who is also a physical education teacher, was charged with assault on Nov. 19 in relation to an incident on Oct. 17 at Mushuau Innu Natuashish School.

When the daughter told her father about the incident, about a month ago, he was "pretty sad and angry," he told CBC News. CBC News is not naming the father in order to protect the identity of his daughter, who, as a minor, cannot be identified.

"[I] cried for my daughter."

The two spoke with social workers and the RCMP, using an Innu translator for the latter, he said. The father has also informed the school that his daughter won't be in class until the teacher is removed.

"She couldn't go back to school," he said. "She was afraid of him."

He's looking forward to Leslie appearing in court, and wants to see the case dealt with through the justice system.

"I need to know everything, the details of what happened," he said.

Leslie is due in court Dec. 10.

