Young Labrador dogsledder lines up for his first race alongside his father

Bill Russell has been racing his sled dogs in southern Labrador for decades.

But on March 19, at the Eric Rumbolt Memorial Dog Sled Race on Alexis Bay, outside Port Hope Simpson, his teenage son, William, lined up next to him for the first time.

Russell Sr. said there was a lot of pressure with 11 teams, but he made sure his son was well set up before tethering and preparing his own dogs for the race. The father and son share 12 dogs, all from the same litter.

"It was a good day," said Russell Sr. "Glad he was out there and had fun."

Russell Sr. slid into sixth place at the Eric Rumbolt Memorial Sled Dog Race on March 19 in Port Hope Simpson. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The 17-year-old Russell Jr. told CBC News his first competitive race — on March 19 — was fun and "a lot more tiresome" than he thought it would be. He placed 10th, while his father came in sixth.

Russell Sr. has been racing dogs since he was 13 and they're an important part of his life and family's life, he said. It was great to see dozens of spectators watch the race, he added, suggesting interest in the sport is picking up.

"It seems like it's picked up again there now because there's a lot of kids interested in dogs," he said.

Russell Jr. was lifted by other racers, community members and his father, in the red cap, after coming in 10th. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

His son agrees.

"I think, like, more people are going to get interested in and more people are going to be racing and I think it's always just going to be a big fun, exciting event for everyone," he said.

In the fall, Russell Jr. heads off to university in Newfoundland but hopes to return to Labrador after school if the opportunity arises and start his own independent team, instead of sharing it with his father like he does now.

"Just the whole thing with all the dogs and even just taking care of them and having them around, it's pretty cool," William said. "It's just really fun and it's also somewhat relaxing when you're not in a race. It's just like lie back and sit and let the dogs take you away."

