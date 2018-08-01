'He loved Innu people': Catholic priest remembered for his long service to Labrador

A Catholic priest is being remembered for being a "guide and friend" to people in Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, in addition to his good sense of humour.

Father Christopher Paul Rushton died in Hamilton, Ont. on Monday, July 30, where he was being cared for at a hospice.

"Innu people really, really, really loved this man because he was one of these individuals that didn't create or didn't possess ... that his way was better than any other, he was more equal to the people who he met," Jack Penashue told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Penashue said Rushton, who ended up being a close friend, lived with the Innu community in Sheshatshiu starting in the late 1970s and ministered in Labrador off and on for over 30 years.

"I think for him being present with Innu people as they were going through the tribunals of life, and being part of that as a support and not just a religious support, but a support in terms of spiritual guidance and being present," said Penashue.

That time he taught sex ed

Penashue said Rushton was a substitute teacher and one subject he was tasked with was sex education.

"So, obviously that was pretty hilarious because Grade Nine, you know, kids, youth ask a lot of questions ... kids just started blurting out all kinds of stuff," Penashue said, laughing.

He obviously will be missed but he also said ... enjoy life - Jack Penashue

But Rushton didn't shy away from any topic and invited any and all questions, according to Penashue.

"There is no barrier in terms of what he does or what he is or what he was," he said. "[He was] a pretty funny kind of guy, a very open kind of guy ... he obviously was a great man."

'He stood by me'

In more troubling times for Penashue personally — who recounts violence and alcohol as part of his family dynamic growing up and later his own struggles with addiction — Rushton was a source of strength, but without judgment.

"He was one of the individuals who actually stood by my side when I had to go through and deal with my own demons," he said.

"He encouraged me to develop my own understanding about life ... to move forward."

Jack Penashue says Father Christopher Rushton was a good friend, a source of support and helpful to many. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

That was inspiring for Penashue who was among the 150 Canadians recognized as Mental Health Difference Makers by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in 2017.

Penashue recounts the last time the two spoke.

"He kept mentioning he loved Innu people and that was his family," he said. "He obviously will be missed but he also said ... enjoy life."