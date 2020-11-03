Man, 59, dead after workplace incident at Terra Nova National Park
The Hare Bay man worked for Emmanuel Construction Services Limited, according to Occupational Health and Safety.
A stop-work order has been issued for the site, says OHS
A 59-year-old man who worked for Emmanuel Construction Services Limited died on a job site in Terra Nova National Park.
The RCMP said officers and paramedics responded to a call at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The man, who is from Hare Bay, had been working at the compound in the park. He was taken to hospital but died.
A stop-work order has been issued for the site, a spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety told CBC News on Tuesday.
Both the RCMP and OHS are investigating, and say no other details can be provided at this time.