Man, 59, dead after workplace incident at Terra Nova National Park

A 59-year-old man who worked for Emmanuel Construction Services Limited died on a job site in Terra Nova National Park.

The RCMP said officers and paramedics responded to a call at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The man, who is from Hare Bay, had been working at the compound in the park. He was taken to hospital but died.

A stop-work order has been issued for the site, a spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety told CBC News on Tuesday.

Both the RCMP and OHS are investigating, and say no other details can be provided at this time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador