Man dead in west coast avalanche

Deer Lake RCMP responded to an emergency call Sunday morning in the region known as "Charlie's Bottom" near Humber Arm South. (CBC)

A man is dead following an avalanche on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Deer Lake RCMP say they responded to a call early Sunday morning in "Charlie's Bottom," an area near Humber Arm South popular for winter recreation.

RCMP's director of strategic communications Glenda Power says several groups were in the area when an avalanche occurred, injuring a snowmobiler.

Power says Western Regional Memorial Hospital dispatched a helicopter to the scene, but the victim had already been lifted from the area by locals and transferred to an ambulance, which took him to the hospital.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the incident and are urging the public to avoid the area for the time being.

