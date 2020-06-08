Head-on crash near Indian Bay kills elderly driver

A head-on collision Sunday near the community of Indian Bay, north of Gambo, claimed the life of a man driving one of the vehicles, say the RCMP.

Emergency responders, including the New-Wes-Valley RCMP, were called to the scene on Route 320 around 7 p.m.

In a press release Monday, RCMP said the elderly man was driving a car when he crossed into the path of an SUV in the oncoming lane. The female driver of the SUV attempted to avoid a crash by pulling over, but was struck head on, according to police.

Both drivers were rushed to hospital, but the man died during transport, said the RCMP.

Police said the investigation, which involves both an RCMP collision analyst and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador