62-year-old man dead after swerving off road near Twillingate
The RCMP say the man was not wearing a seatbelt when his car went off the road and hit a rock in a ditch.

The RCMP say they got a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. after a car went off the road on Route 340. (RCMP)

A 62-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving swerved off the road early Sunday evening. 

Police say the man, who is from the community of Newville, N.L., hit a rock cliff in the ditch on Route 340 near Virgin Arm and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The RCMP say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

Twillingate RCMP got a call about the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m.. 

A collision analyst and the chief medical examiner were on the scene, in addition to paramedics and firefighters. 

