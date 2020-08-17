62-year-old man dead after swerving off road near Twillingate
The RCMP say the man was not wearing a seatbelt when his car went off the road and hit a rock in a ditch.
RCMP say man wasn't wearing a seatbelt
A 62-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving swerved off the road early Sunday evening.
Police say the man, who is from the community of Newville, N.L., hit a rock cliff in the ditch on Route 340 near Virgin Arm and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The RCMP say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Twillingate RCMP got a call about the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m..
A collision analyst and the chief medical examiner were on the scene, in addition to paramedics and firefighters.