Fatal collision on TCH near Goobies Saturday

The RCMP have confirmed that a man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Goobies Saturday.

A spokesperson told CBC News that police responded to the scene around noon Saturday, where the two vehicles had collided head-on.

The lone male occupant of one of the vehicles died as a result of the collision.

There were four people in the other vehicle, two of which were taken to hospital. The nature of their injuries is unknown.

The highway was closed for several hours Saturday following the crash.

