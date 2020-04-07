Fatal stabbing in Goulds was not random attack: RNC

Police say the stabbing that killed a 20-year-old man in the Goulds neighbour of St. John's last week was not a random event.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary revealed that detail in a news release late Tuesday afternoon. The force added it does not believe there is a public safety concern related to the incident.

The man was killed late Thursday night, but police have not provided any other details.

Police and members of the Rovers ground search and rescue teamed up for two searches in the days following the man's death.

They combed through fields and running water along the Robert E. Howlett Highway, a bypass that runs near the Goulds.

The RNC would not say specifically that the searches were related to the fatal stabbing, only that they were connected to an ongoing investigation.

Members of the Rovers Search and Rescue and the RNC have combed through areas near the Robert E. Howlett Highway. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Meanwhile, anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Sunset Street and Della Drive from Thursday night is asked to contact police.