38-year-old man dies in early morning St. Anthony crash

A 38-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in St. Anthony early Wednesday morning.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press release that just before 4 a.m., the man was driving an SUV on West Street in the Northern Peninsula town when he crossed over the sidewalk into a ditch and flipped, coming to a rest on Elementary School Road.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV, say police.

Ambulance crews took him to the town's hospital for urgent medical attention, but he died.

As of late Wednesday morning, West Street was still closed and police were still investigating the crash.

The man is the third person to die in a vehicle crash in Newfoundland and Labrador in less than a week.

On Friday, a 54-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Cottrell's Cove on Newfoundland's central coast. Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his vehicle.

On Saturday, a 49-year-old man was killed after he crashed his quad in Ming's Bight, near Baie Verte, along the island's north coast. Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet, and suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

