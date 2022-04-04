Man dies in snowmobile crash near Happy Valley-Goose Bay

RCMP say a man died after he hit a piece of driftwood while snowmobiling on Goose River, in central Labrador. (CBC)

A 42-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash near Happy Valley-Goose Bay over the weekend.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday, said the RCMP on Monday.

The man was travelling on the ice near the mouth of the Goose River, in central Labrador, when he hit a piece of driftwood that was partially covered with snow.

Police said he was thrown from the machine and was killed.

The man was not wearing a helmet, according to police. The RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

