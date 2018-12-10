Snowmobiler dead after hitting fence post

A woman from the Rocky Harbour area was killed Wednesday evening after her snowmobile hit a fence post, police have confirmed.

According to the RCMP, she was driving a new snowmobile on her property when she hit the post, around 6:50 p.m.

"She was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Norris Point," said an email from an RCMP spokesperson, who said there was no indication of any impairment, and that the woman was wearing a helmet.

