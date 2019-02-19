Skip to Main Content
Fatal single-vehicle crash near Point May
New

RCMP say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. (CBC)

A man has died after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash on the Burin Peninsula Monday night.

RCMP were called to Route 220 near Point May around 9:40 p.m.

The 35-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, RCMP say, and was thrown from the vehicle.

He died at the scene, police said.

Collision analysts were called in and the office of the chief medical examiner has been engaged in the investigation, RCMP said.

Police are also investigating whether alcohol may have played a role in the crash.  

