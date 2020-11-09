Man dead after single-vehicle rollover on Northern Peninsula

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Forresters Point, near St. Barbe on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Officers from the Port Saunders RCMP detachment were called at around 5 a.m. on Saturday to a report of a truck that was on its roof, with an unresponsive person trapped underneath.

When they arrived, police say they determined a 44-year-old man had not been wearing a seatbelt and became pinned under the truck in the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

